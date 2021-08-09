Montana State's Tucker Rovig embracing new leadership role with Bobcats

BOZEMAN — A lot has changed since Montana State last took the field in 2019 - new coaches, new schemes, even a new starting quarterback - but sometimes change can be good.

That’s what team captain Tucker Rovig would tell you about this past offseason.

“It’s definitely been a year that is one to remember with COVID and everything," Rovig said. "It kind of threw everybody for a loop, but it’s been good. I would say everybody on this team has gotten really close - comfortable with each other - and that’s kind of been one of the blessings with the whole COVID-19 season.”

Since taking the reins of Montana State’s offense in 2019, the six-foot-five quarterback had been the Bobcats' guy. He knew the playbook like the back of his hand, but all of that went out the door with an entirely new coaching staff.

"I’ve really appreciated Coach [Brent] Vigen’s input and then Coach [Taylor] Housewright’s has brought something new to the table that I just haven’t really had in an OC or QB coach before - just kind of diving into the fundamentals," Rovid explained. "Honestly, it’s just been really cool diving into a new playbook. I spent four seasons playing the exact same offense, and now it’s just a little bit different, so it’s been nice to have a little bit of tweaks and learn something new.”

While learning the new playbook this past spring with Brent Vigen at the helm, a healthy competition was also brewing with NC State transfer Matt McKay.

“Spring went well," Rovig said. "There were definitely things I wish I could have done differently - especially in the beginning - but I felt like I finished strong. It’s been a healthy competition. It’s been a good one. I know last year in 2019 I was always talking about how Casey Bauman and I even though we were competing we’re best friends. It’s literally the same thing with Matt [McKay], Casey [Bauman], and I. We’re all good buddies.”

McKay was given the starting role at the end of spring ball with Rovig listed as the backup, and while that may not be the same title he held in 2019, he will still take the field as a captain this fall.

"That’s definitely something that I pride myself in is just being a good leader both vocally and nonverbally," Rovig smiled. "It’s a great title to have, but I will say there’s a lot of guys on this team that deserve that title. This is my fifth year and I have not seen leadership as good as it’s ever been. It’s been a great offseason with COVID.”

Montana State will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Laramie against the University of Wyoming.