Montana State's Sean Chambers rolls in player of the week accolades

BOZEMAN — After his career performance against UC Davis Saturday, it comes to no surprise that Montana State's Sean Chambers was tabbed for several player of the week honors.

On Monday, the Big Sky Conference named Chambers as the Co-offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere.

In Chambers' first start as a Bobcat, the 6-foot-3 quarterback entered a league of his own topping more than 200 yards on both the ground and through the air, which is a first in Montana State's 125-year history.

Vikings' Chachere also amassed over 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to lead Portland State to their first win this season over Northern Arizona, 34-27.

Showing out on ESPNU



▪️227 yds passing

▪️203 yds rushing

▪️Over 400 yds of offense

— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 3, 2022

Chambers was also tabbed by Stats Perform as this week's FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week. The NCAA also took note of Saturday's Week 5 performance naming him as the National FCS Player of the Week.

#MSUBobcatsFB's Sean Chambers may have earned @BigSkyFB co-honors this week, but on the national stage he is this week's FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week.

Through five weeks, Chambers is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (12) in college football. The only other player to also have 12 is Denison RB Trey Fabrocini (Division III).

His 209 rushing yards against the Aggies also propelled him on the Big Sky leaderboard as the conference's leading rusher (548 total).

𝗙𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞



Sean Chambers of @MSUBobcats_FB is the FCS Player of the Week for Week 5. @seanmat10 had 227 passing yards, 203 rushing yards and 5 total TD's in Montana State's 41-24 win over UC Davis.
— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 3, 2022

Chambers started Saturday's Week 5 game due to the concussion Tommy Mellott suffered against Eastern Washington.

As of Monday, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said Mellott had not been cleared by doctors yet . However, if the Butte native gets the 'okay' ahead of Saturday's game against Idaho State, Vigen stated Mellot will suit up for it.

Montana State's Week 6 matchup against the Bengals kicks off at 2 p.m. MT. inside Bobcat Stadium, which will be televised on the CW Montana.