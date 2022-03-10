Montana State women top Idaho, advance to Big Sky championship game

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOISE, Idaho— For the second time in three years, the Montana State women's basketball team is headed to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game.

No. 2 Montana State topped No. 6 Idaho 73-67 at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday evening.

Katelynn Limardo led MSU with 17 points while Leia Beattie and Darian White each added 16 points and Kola Bad Bear had 15.

The Bobcats will play No. 4 Northern Arizona for the Big Sky title at 1 p.m. on Friday.