Montana State women roll, clinch share of Big Sky regular-season championship

PORTLAND, Ore. — Darian White scored 12 points, Madison Jackson added nine points and Kola Bad Bear added eight points and nine rebounds as Montana State defeated Portland State 63-34 on Saturday.

With the win, the Bobcats clinched at least a share of the regular-season title in the Big Sky Conference. MSU improved to 20-9 overall and 13-4 in the league. It marks the Bobcats' first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Montana State hosts Eastern Washington on Monday night at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena. A win by the Bobcats over the Eagles will give Montana State the outright Big Sky regular season championship and the No. 1 seed at the league tournament March 4-8 in Boise Idaho.

Offensively, all ten MSU players that saw the court scored led by White with a team-best 12 points. She was the only Bobcat player to reach double-figures. Senior Madison Jackson finished with nine points on three-of-four from the field and a two-of-two effort from three-point range.

As a team, the Bobcats shot 43.9% from the field, including 48.3% in the second half.

