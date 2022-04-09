Montana State women, Northwest College men win Spring Rodeo #1

BOZEMAN — The first of two spring rodeos at Montana State concluded Friday night with the Bobcat women dominating in the team standings winning by 460 points, while Northwest College (Wyoming) narrowly pulled past the Bobcat men to win by 100.

However, two Bobcats hold the all-around titles halfway through the weekend: Caleb Berquist (280 points) and Jacee Currin (285 points).

Prior to Friday's performance round starting, the Montana State Women's rodeo team unveiled their 2021 National Championship banner in front of a sold-out crowd, which was their first in 10 years.

Another banner that will forever fly inside The Brick 🏆



Montana State Women’s Rodeo unveiled their 2021 National Championship banner to kick off Friday’s performance.



I have a feeling there’s more where that comes from. pic.twitter.com/8TKXdv2Cmz — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 9, 2022

Rodeo #1 Men’s Team Standings

Northwest College (Wyo.) — 720 Montana State University — 620

Rodeo #1 Women’s Team Standings

Montana State — 645 MSU Northern — 185

Spring Rodeo #1 Average

Saddle Bronc Riding

Cunningham, Garrett Tyler MSUN — 127

Steer Wrestling

Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW — 10.9 Sigman, Timothy James UMTW — 11.9 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC — 13.7 Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW — 14.2 Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU — 14.9 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 15.9

Goat Tying

Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU — 12.7 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 13.6 Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW — 14.3 Wolstein, Haven Grace MTSU — 14.7 Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW — 15.3 Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON — 15.4

Team Roping

York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer NWC/NWC — 15.5 Johnson, Clay/Faulkner, Cody MTSU/MTSU — 19.9 Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC — 22.2 Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake UMTW — 22.6 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU — 34.3

Bareback Riding

Kay, Trevor William UMTW — 139 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU — 73 (1 ride)

Breakaway Roping

Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC — 5.1 Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU — 5.3 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 5.8 Hepper, Cate MTSU — 6.4 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU — 15.8

Tie Down Roping

Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 18.2 Smith, Logan James NWC — 20.4 York, Sylais Kain NWC — 20.6 Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU — 21.5 Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU — 24.8

Barrel Racing

Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU — 28.61 Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT — 29.45 Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU — 29.46 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 29.49 Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU — 29.55 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU — 33.63

Bull Riding

No qualifying rides