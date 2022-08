Montana State releases updated depth chart ahead of season opener against McNeese State

BOZEMAN — Montana State released its updated depth chart ahead of the Bobcats season opener against McNeese State set for this Saturday, Sept. 3.

While there were no significant changes, head coach Brent Vigen shared Monday that cornerback Devin Davis, who was a projected starter heading into fall camp, had season-ending surgery on his shoulder last week. Fullback Jaharie Martin will also miss Gold Rush due to an injury, but Vigen said he will be back at some point during the season.

Here is a look at MSU's depth chart:

OFFENSE

Left Tackle 63 - Rush Reimer (6-5/302/So) 66 - Titan Fleischmann (6-4/300/Fr) Left Guard 55 - JT Reed (6-3/280/So) 67- Joe McElroy (6-4/295/Sr) Center 65 – Justus Perkins (6-0/282/So) 70 - Holden Sampson (6-2/285/So) Right Guard 56 - Cole Sain (6-4/290/Jr) 68 - Omar Aigbedion (6-3/300/Fr) Right Tackle 76 - Marcus Wehr (6-2/290/So) 75 - Jacob Kettels (6-4/295/Fr) Quarterback 4 - Tommy Mellott (6-0/205/So) 10 - Sean Chambers (6-3/229/Jr) Tailback 7 - Kaegun Williams (5-9/195/Gr) 24 - Lane Sumner (5-8/194/Jr) X Receiver 1 - Ravi Alston (6-3/203/Gr) 86 - Aiden Garrigan (6-3/200/Fr) H Receiver 2 - Clevan Thomas Jr. (5-11/193/Gr) 14 - Taco Dowler (5-9/167/Fr) Z Receiver 11 – Willie Patterson (5-9/190/Sr) 17 - Christian Anaya (6-1/175/Fr) Tight End 8 – Deryk Snell (6-2/237/Jr) 80 - Treyton Pickering (6-4/240/Jr) Fullback 41 – RJ Fitzgerald (5-10/232/Sr)

DEFENSE

Defensive End 10 - Brody Grebe (6-3/250/So) 11 - Kenneth Eiden IV (6-1/240/Fr) Defensive Tackle 95 – Sebastian Valdez (6-3/290/So) 50 - Zack Black (6-4/270/Fr) Nose Tackle 92 – Blake Schmidt (6-2/288/So) 33 - Blake Hehl (6-3/285/Jr) Rush 98 – Ben Seymour (6-2/240/Jr) 94 - David Alston (6-4/256/Jr) Will Linebacker 47 – Callahan O’Reilly (6-2/230/Sr) 34 – Nolan Askelson (6-1/225/Jr) Mike Linebacker 30 – Danny Uliulakepa (6-1/220/So) 40 - Alex Johnson (6-3/220/So) Nickel 7 – Ty Okada (5-11/200/Sr) 8 - Level Price Jr. (5-8/188/Jr) Cornerback 4 – James Campbell (6-1/180/Sr) 0 – Tyrel Thomas (5-8/179/Sr) Strong Safety 3 - Rhedi Short (6-1/195/Sr) 18 - Kendric Bailey (6-1/206/Jr) Free Safety 5 – Jeffrey Manning (6-1/205/Sr) 20 - Tyson Pottenger (6-2/175/Fr) Cornerback 9 - Simeon Woodard (5-10/175/So) 2 - Dru Polidore (6-1/183/Fr)

SPECIAL TEAMS