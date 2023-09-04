Montana State RB Scottre Humphrey garners national freshman of the week honors

BOZEMAN — On the heels of a breakout performance in Week 1, Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey on Monday was named the STATS Perform national FCS freshman player of the week.

Humphrey, a true freshman, rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 3-ranked Bobcats' 63-20 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday. He scored on runs or 2, 29 and 9 yards.

Humphrey led a Montana State ground game that piled up 407 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 attempts while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Running back Jared White added 84 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Tommy Mellott had 79 yards, QB Sean Chambers scored two TDs and Wisconsin transfer running back kJulius Davis had another.

Montana State (1-0) travels to face defending national champion and No. 1-ranked South Dakota State (1-0) this Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Mountain time, and the game can be seen on the Montana Television Network.

