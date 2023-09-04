Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State RB Scottre Humphrey garners national freshman of the week honors

ScottreHumphrey.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 13:27:11-04

BOZEMAN — On the heels of a breakout performance in Week 1, Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey on Monday was named the STATS Perform national FCS freshman player of the week.

BOBCAT POSTGAME: BRENT VIGEN, MSU PLAYERS BREAK DOWN WIN OVER UTAH TECH

Humphrey, a true freshman, rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 3-ranked Bobcats' 63-20 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday. He scored on runs or 2, 29 and 9 yards.

Humphrey led a Montana State ground game that piled up 407 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 attempts while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Running back Jared White added 84 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Tommy Mellott had 79 yards, QB Sean Chambers scored two TDs and Wisconsin transfer running back kJulius Davis had another.

Montana State (1-0) travels to face defending national champion and No. 1-ranked South Dakota State (1-0) this Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Mountain time, and the game can be seen on the Montana Television Network.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!