Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay: Bobcats 'ready for the moment'

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior quarterback Matthew McKay hasn’t played a game since he started at quarterback for NC State when they faced off against Florida State in late September of 2019. It’s safe to say he’s ready to get back out on the field.

“It’s like wow! It’s Finally here,” said Mckay. “Just still got to keep working and preparing but I’m definitely excited to get back on the field.”

Fall camp, which wrapped up last week, was all about continuing to learn new head coach Brent Vigen's offense.

“Definitely feels good just going back in,” McKay said about continuing to learn the new offensive system. “I feel a lot better than I was in the spring about the offense. Just excited to keep going in it.”

It helps knowing that right behind him in the backfield is bobcats’ 13th leading rusher in school history, junior running back Isaiah Ifanse. Offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright highlighted that despite being a new regime in charge of the team, they will continue to pound the rock.

“Definitely excited and that whole running back room, especially Isaiah,” said McKay. “They know how to run the ball really well so I’m excited to see them play for sure.”

Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Houswright have lauded McKay for his leadership, an area the QB said he has stepped up even more this fall.

“Just being more vocal, just encouraging guys,” McKay said on leadership areas that he has improved in during fall camp. “I think they really heard my voice this August for sure.”

The game against Wyoming is just a few days away and after all the time off, McKay believes his team is ready. Montana State is currently 18-point underdogs for Saturday's game according to Odds Shark.

“With all the COVID, the cancelled season, the canceled spring season and this great summer we just had and spring, I think we’re definitely ready for the moment,” said McKay.

Most players have lofty goals, Mckay’s are pretty simple.

“Just execute the game plan and lead this team to a lot of wins,” he said.

McKay and the Montana State offense will have to hit the ground running if they want to upset the University of Wyoming on the road this upcoming Saturday.