Montana State 'prepared' to help support student-athletes with adopted interim NIL policy

BOZEMAN — Montana State athletics released a statement Thursday morning saying it's "prepared to educate and provide" its student-athletes with the resources needed to support them in response to the NCAA's new policy that allows college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

In a tweet from Montana State athletic director Leon Costello, he says "our job has been and always will be to support [Montana State] student-athletes. We are ready to assist them in this new era of college athletics."

"(Montana State has) some partnerships with some departments here on campus to try and help them throughout the business school and the marketing departments to really help them, educate them and show them how they can do these things,” Costello said in an interview with MTN Sports in June.

Montana State has not officially finalized its NIL policy.

