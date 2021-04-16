Montana State offering Sonny Holland Classic tickets to public starting Friday

BOZEMAN — For the first time in nearly a year and a half, Bobcat Stadium will allow a limited number of fans to attend the Sonny Holland Classic next Saturday.

"Twenty-five hundred tickets is what we were approved by the county to have," Bobcats associate athletic director Bethany Cordell said. "That 2,500 is probably going to go pretty fast, so what we wanted to do is make sure that we were able to take care of our groups like the MSU students, our Quarterback Club, and then our season-ticket holders. We also have set aside a small amount on Friday as well too to make sure the general public at least has access to a few.”

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, the general public can visit Montana State's ticket website to claim a free ticket. Fans will be able to pick where they want to sit based on the sections that are still open.

“They are in a limit of four, so only four tickets can be claimed," Cordell explained. "They have to be claimed in sets of two, so you can claim four tickets in two pairs and those four can sit together, but we do discourage people from sitting next to each other if they are outside of their immediate group they came in with.”

Something that will be new this football season is mobile tickets. Starting with next week’s spring game, fans will be sent a digital ticket that they can add to their wallet on their phone after claiming seats online.

In addition, fans will have to follow important rules at the spring game.

“Mask coverings are required, and they are required not only to get into the building, but we ask, per health county regulations, that you do keep them on during the duration of the event," Cordell added. "A few other things that are different too is we won’t have concession stands open. We won’t have merchandise available for sale. Another big one that we want to make sure people know is that we’re not able to allow tailgating.”

Outside food and beverages are not allowed at the spring game, but fans can bring in a sealed water bottle.

“The bottom line is we want to be safe for everyone that’s there and we want to be able to get back together at the same time, so I certainly think there’s a responsibility on everybody to make sure that we’re following the rules as we can and we’re able to get back together and watch some Bobcat football," Cordell said.

The Sonny Holland Classic Spring Scrimmage kicks off Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.