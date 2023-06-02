Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright pleads not guilty to DUI, other allegations

BOZEMAN — Montana State offfensive coordinator Taylor Housewright appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to three charges stemming from an alleged incident on May 6.

Housewright was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors, including aggravated DUI. According to court documents, he was pulled over just before 12:30 a.m.

According to court documents, Housewright crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Cottonwood and Patterson. Montana State confirmed the crash was a university-issued courtesy vehicle. Housewright then allegedly left the scene and switched vehicles with a friend.

That friend, according to the police, was MSU running backs coach Sam Mix, who was charged for allegedly driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer. Mix reportedly drove the vehicle from the crash scene.

Montana State said Housewright did inform the university about the incident. Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said MSU will await due process of the court system and that no comment will be made on any personnel matters due to employee privacy laws.

The arrest comes nearly six months after defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited for DUI last November in the hours following Montana State's 55-21 victory over rival Montana in Bozeman.

Housewright’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 9.

