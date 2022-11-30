Report: Suspended Montana State assistant coach Willie Mack Garza cited for DUI

BOZEMAN — Willie Mack Garza, the first-year defensive coordinator for the Montana State football team, was arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Nov. 19, according to a report Tuesday in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

MSU announced Monday via press release that Garza is suspended for the Bobcats' second-round FCS playoff game against Weber State on Saturday but provided no further details.

According to the Chronicle's report, Garza was also cited for speeding and operating a motor vehicle as a Montana resident with an out-of-state driver's license.

Montana State defeated rival Montana 55-21 at Bobcat Stadium on Nov. 19. Garza, the Chronicle reported, was pulled over that night in Bozeman at 10:33 p.m.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Vigen said linebackers coach Bobby Daly would assume coordinator duties and will call the defense Saturday against Weber State.

"We all have a responsibility to each other, to our team, to our university, to our community to make decisions with all those entities in mind," Vigen said. "Coach Garza failed to do so, and because of that will be serving a one-game suspension this Saturday.

"That's all I'm going to comment on it at this point. Bobby Daly will call the defense on Saturday and we'll move forward from here."

This was not Garza's first brush with the law .Wyoming suspended Garza during the 2019 season following a charge for driving under the influence. In the early 2000s, Garza resigned from a defensive coaching position at TCU after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Garza came to MSU with nearly three decades of coaching experience. He and Vigen worked together on the coaching staffs at both North Dakota State and Wyoming.

The playoff game between Big Sky Conference rivals Montana State (10-1) and Weber State (10-2) kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

