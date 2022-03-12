Watch
Montana State men survive against Weber State, advance to Big Sky championship

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle gives directions in a timeout during MSU's semifinal game against Weber State in the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho on March 11, 2022.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:54:30-05

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOISE, Idaho -- The Montana State women's basketball team etched their name into school history on Friday afternoon.

Friday evening, it was the Bobcat men who took one more step towards history.

No. 1 MSU defeated No. 4 Weber State 69-66 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise at the Big Sky Conference Tournament. It's the second straight year the Bobcats are in the Big Sky title game.

RaeQuan Battle finished with 17 points and went 13 for 14 from the free throw line. Amin Adamu finished with 15 points, Xavier Bishop had 14 and Great Osobor added 10 points as MSU improved to 26-7.

Weber State led the entire first half before MSU took its first lead in the second. The Wildcats had a pair of looks before the final buzzer to tie it but missed both attempts.

MSU will play the winner of Northern Colorado and Portland State in the championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

