Montana State football Week 5 press conference with coach Brent Vigen and players

BOZEMAN — It's the second week of Big Sky Conference play, and the No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats prepare to take on Portland State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

The Bobcats held their fifth weekly football press conference on Monday. Head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media ahead of MSU's game against Portland State. Check out Vigen's portion of the press conference in the video player above.

Vigen talked about the Bobcats' dominant 40-0 win over Weber State this past Saturday. He reflected on quarterback Sean Chambers' performance which included four total touchdowns and the defense's ability to shut the Wildcats out. He also gave an injury update, which included quarterback Tommy Mellott being out another week as he recovers from a lower leg injury suffered against SDSU in Week 2.

Tight end Treyton Pickering and linebacker McCade O'Reilly also spoke to the media about their performances against Weber State, and the team's mindset going against Portland State. You can find their portion of press conferences above, as well.