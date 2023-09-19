Montana State football Week 4 press conference: Tommy Mellott ruled out for Saturday

BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats are looking to use the 57-20 win over Stetson last Saturday as momentum ahead of Big Sky Conference play starting this week. They will head to Weber State for a 6 p.m. kickoff this Saturday.

The Bobcats held their third weekly football press conference on Monday. Check out coach Brent Vigen's portion of the press conference in the video player above. Vigen talked about quarterback Tommy Mellott being ruled out of this Saturday's matchup, the Bobcats' tough road schedule, their run game and more.

Tight end Derryk Snell and safety Dru Polidore also spoke to the media about their performances against Stetson and the team's mindset going against Weber State. Their portions of Monday's press conference are also above.