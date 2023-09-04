Montana State football Week 2 press conference with coach Brent Vigen and players

BOZEMAN — It's one of the biggest weeks of the regular season for the No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats as they prepare to take on No. 1-ranked and reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain time.

The Bobcats held their second weekly football press conference on Monday. Head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media ahead of MSU's game against SDSU. Check out Vigen's portion of the press conference in the video player above.

Vigen talked about the Bobcats' running game game in last week's 63-20 rout of Utah Tech, and how that will be carried in to their game against SDSU. Vigen also addressed how this game and its elements will look different compared to the 2022 FCS semifinal game at SDSU last December, which the Bobcats lost. He also talked about the level of confidence, and how they'll need to be locked in for all four quarters.

Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV and running back Jared White also spoke to the media about their performances against Utah Tech, and the team's mindset going against SDSU. You can find their portion of press conferences above, as well.

