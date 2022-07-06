Montana State football sets kickoff times for Big Sky play

BOZEMAN — Montana State announced its kickoff times on Wednesday, with most of their games also being aired on the Montana Television Network this fall including a primetime, late-season match-up at Cal Poly.

The Bobcats have six home games this season, four against Big Sky Conference foes.

MTN Sports

Montana State will kick off its fall schedule with back-to-back home games starting Sept. 3 against McNeese State. That game is set for 6:05 p.m.

The following weekend, the Bobcats will host first-time foe Morehead State with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

The Bobcats will close out non-conference play Sept. 17 on the road against Oregon State, which will be played in Portland at 6 p.m Mountain (5 p.m. Pacific).

On Sept. 24, Montana State will open Big Sky play at Eastern Washington with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. Mountain (2 p.m. Pacific). That contest will be aired on MTN.

In October, Montana State will play two back-to-back home games before closing out the month on the road starting with a late 8:15 p.m.kickoff on Oct. 1 against UC Davis. The remainder of conference play will all be aired on MTN, including the 122nd Brawl of the Wild against the Montana Grizzlies in Bozeman.