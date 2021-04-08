Montana State Bobcats, women's basketball coach Tricia Binford agree to new four-year contract

(Editor's note: Montana State University media release)

BOZEMAN – Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford has signed a new four-year contract to remain at the helm of the Bobcat program through the 2024-25 season, MSU director of athletics Leon Costello announced on Thursday.

"I am excited to continue the continuity within our women’s basketball program with head coach Tricia Binford," Costello said. "She continues to set the standard by fielding championship-caliber teams on the court and in the classroom. We are fortunate she is a Bobcat and I look forward to supporting her and the entire women’s basketball program.”

Since the 2007-08 campaign, Binford has not had a losing season. In the past five years, she has averaged 19.8 victories, including the school’s best-ever win/loss record of 25-6 set during the 2019-20 campaign. Binford also led MSU to back-to-back 20-win campaigns in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Binford and the Bobcats navigated the COVID-19 pandemic going 17-7 overall and 13-3 in Big Sky Conference play with one of the youngest teams in the nation in 2020-21. Her 2019-20 squad advanced to the Big Sky championship game before having the tournament shut down due to the onset of the coronavirus. Led by five seniors, MSU went 19-1 in league play in 2019-20, the best mark ever recorded by a Big Sky women’s team. The Bobcats won the regular-season title by a dominating four games.

Binford’s 2017 Bobcats won the Big Sky tournament for the first time since 1993 and played in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Washington. Her 2016 team advanced to the WNIT where it faced Utah. Both squads won regular-season Big Sky titles.

"Coaching is about relationships, mentoring, building champions, and helping student-athletes succeed in life," Binford said. "The culture we have established at Montana State is truly something special. I’m blessed and grateful for the support and opportunity entrusted to me by the incredible leadership of President (Waded) Cruzado, who has had an inspirational influence on our program, and from Leon Costello, who brings high energy to our department every day. We are going to continue to pursue excellence both on and off the court and take this program to new heights."

Binford recently completed her 16th season in Bozeman and is the all-time winningest women's basketball coach in Montana State history with 270 victories. She is also only 14 wins away from overtaking legendary Brick Breeden (283) for the top spot in both men’s and women’s history. Binford is currently the longest-tenured coach in the 11-member Big Sky Conference where she has registered 170 wins. She owns the most victories in league action among active coaches and ranks third all-time behind Montana’s Robin Selvig (359) and Weber State’s Carla Taylor (180).

Binford is also the first to acknowledge the holistic approach to the Bobcats’ successes.

"I get to work alongside the very best staff on a daily basis," Binford added. "They challenge me to be better. And, finally, to all the players that I've been privileged to coach, you truly inspire me every day with your work ethic and commitment to the program. We still have a lot to accomplish, and I am as motivated today as the first day I took the job."

MSU announced Thursday that head men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle also signed a new four-year contract.

All-Time Winningest Coaches in Big Sky Conference Games

1). Robin Selvig, Montana (38) 359

2). Carla Taylor, Weber State (23) 180

3). Tricia Binford, Montana State (16) 170

4). Wendy Schuller, Eastern Washington (20) 166

5). Seton Sobolewski, Idaho State (13) 143

All-Time Winningest Coaches at Montana State University

1). Brick Breeden, 1935-54 283

2). Tricia Binford, 2005-present 270

3). Mick Durham, 1990-2006 246

4). G. Ott Romney, 1922-28 145

5). Schubert Dyche, 1928-35 110