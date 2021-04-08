Danny Sprinkle signs new contract with Montana State Bobcats

(Editor's note: Montana State University media release)

BOZEMAN – Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello announced on Thursday that men's basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle has signed a new four-year contract that will take him through the 2024-25 season.

"I am excited about the progress the men's basketball program has made in a short time under coach Sprinkle," Costello said. "He is building the program the right way with a focus on academic and athletic success. I look forward to continuing to support him and his vision for Bobcat basketball."

Sprinkle guided Montana State this past season to its first Big Sky Conference tournament championship appearance in 12 years. He became Montana State's first coach to lead the men's program to the Big Sky championship game during his first two years.

"I'm beyond grateful to President Waded Cruzado and athletics director Leon Costello for their support," Sprinkle said. "This is an aligned athletic department and university as we all share the same passion for Bobcat athletics.

"I also want to thank my staff for all of their hard work and sacrifices. Most importantly, I would like to thank all of my players from Northridge to Fullerton to Montana State. I'm not here without every single one of them."

This year's conference title-game showing highlighted steady improvement by the Bobcats since Sprinkle took over the reins officially on April 4, 2019.

Sprinkle became just the third Bobcat head coach to achieve winning records in his opening two seasons leading the program during MSU's Big Sky era. He joined the likes of Bruce Haroldson (1978-80) and Roger Craft (1962-64) with back-to-back opening winning seasons. His winning percentage (.537) over the two seasons narrowly trails that of Craft (.591) and Haroldson (.558).

MSU achieved consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 19 years with its 13-10 overall record during the 2020-21 slate. The 13-10 mark was the best winning percentage for the Bobcats since Montana State's last Big Sky regular-season conference title won in 2002. The Bobcats' two straight years of top-five finishes in the Big Sky standings and spots in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals are the first time MSU has completed the feat since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

"We are going to continue to build off the success we have had so far," Sprinkle said. "We are going to work to keep this program among the best in the conference and compete for championships for years to come."

MSU announced Thursday that head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford also signed a new four-year contract.