Montana State blows two-set lead against Arkansas

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

It was déjà vu all over again for the Montana State volleyball team as Arkansas rallied for a 21-25, 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 15-7 victory over MSU in the opening match of the Bobcat Classic, Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (2-2) and Arkansas (3-1) also met on Aug. 13, 2019 in Barnhill Arena, where the Razorbacks came back from a 2-0 deficit winning 15-13 in the final frame.

“Our game fell apart in every facet in sets 3, 4 and 5,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “It was technical, tactical and mental. We backed off from the service line and they started serving tough. Our passing broke down and we weren’t able to get back to playing our style of ball.”

The Bobcats won the opening set outhitting Arkansas .229 to .079. MSU held the Razorbacks to just .067 in the second frame, while establishing its block owning a 12-6 advantage at the net.

Arkansas raced out to a 12-4 lead in set three and never looked back. The Bobcats closed out the set on a 7-2 run, but it was too little, too late. Sets four and five mirrored the third as the Razorbacks closed out the contest on a service ace.

“When you have a solid SEC team on the ropes, the last thing you can do is take your foot off the gas,” Jones said. “The silver-lining is that we will get better from this experience.”

Hannah Scott paced the Bobcats with 15 kills, while Emma Pence added 11. Three players reached double-digit digs, including Libby Christensen 16, Scott 12 and Kira Thomsen 11.

MSU scored a bevy of points at the net with true-freshman Jordan Radick leading the way with a career-high 12 blocks. Jourdain Klein matched a career-high with eight blocks assists and Pence posted six.

Arkansas was led by Ellease Crumpton with 15 kills, a .667 attack mark and nine blocks.

The Bobcats will face Portland on Friday night at 7 p.m. Other Friday matches include Portland and Utah State at 10 a.m., followed by Arkansas and Utah State at 3 p.m.