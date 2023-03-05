Montana State's Darian White's career comes 'full circle' in Boise with Big Sky tournament

BOZEMAN — As Montana State women's basketball prepares for this year's Big Sky Conference tournament, this week could mark a full-circle moment for senior Darian White.

While the Boise native is still undecided if she will return for her final year of eligibility, this week's venue (Idaho Central Arena) is only 10 miles east of where she attended high school.

Additionally, the Bobcats are on record watch as White inches closer to becoming their new all-time leading scorer. The point guard only needs eight points to move into second, which is held by Katie Bussey.

As White prepares for potentially one of her final games in a Bobcat uniform, the senior sat down with MTN's Ashley Washburn to discuss her career and inspiration every time she takes the floor.