Gold Rush nearly a sellout as Montana State prepares for home opener

BOZEMAN — Looking ahead to Montana State's home opener against Drake, the university is pulling out all the stops for this year's Gold Rush since this will be the first time fans packed Bobcat Stadium in 638 days.

“I think we’re in for a very special treat," Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello smiled. "We haven’t played in what 17, 18 months? For having it to be Gold Rush on September 11, I think it’s truly going to be one of those special nights that people will remember for a long, long time.”

To kick the festivities off, Montana State will be holding a grand opening of their $18 million dollar Bobcat Athletic Complex. This state-of-the-art facility will be the new home for Bobcat Football this fall, which will be open for tours during the morning of Gold Rush.

“We were talking about how we enter the field because it’s going to be a little bit different than in years past, but instead of coming out from the side they’re coming out from right in the middle underneath the goalpost," Costello explained. We’re excited about the subtle changes that it’s going to bring, but also the sheer excitement that building will bring not only now and on Game Days, but into the future.”

With the home opener being held on Sept. 11 this year, Montana State will be unveiling a field-size American flag to honor all active military, first responders, and veterans. It’s expected to be another Gold Rush sellout, so you’ll want to get your tickets fast.

"We only have about 500 tickets left for the entire game, and to be honest as we look down the list of our games there are probably three games right now that are on target to be sold out here very, very quickly, but I think the remaining three will go very quickly thereafter as well," Costello added. We’re excited about that. I think that shows the pure excitement that people have just getting back into the stadium.”

Even though Montana State has mandated masks on campus this fall, Costello says there are no restrictions in place at Bobcat Stadium.

"We always talk about - in our department - getting off to a great start in the fall, and what a great start it will be to sell out Bobcat Stadium, to show our student-athletes that our fans have missed you and they’re ready to come back and support you in a big, big way.”

Gold Rush will kick off Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. against Drake University.