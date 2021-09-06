Former Montana State standout Alex Singleton named captain for Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles announced their captains for the 2021 season earlier Monday afternoon, which featured a very familiar name in the Treasure State: Montana State's Alex Singleton.

The linebacker was one of six named this season, which was voted on by players, featuring quarterback Jalen Hurts, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and safety Rodney McLeod.

Before joining the Eagles training camp in 2019, the Montana State product spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders where he was voted the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

He parted ways with the CFL in January of 2019 for a shot in the NFL, which ultimately landed him in Philadelphia. Singleton was signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the Eagles' 53-man roster in October of 2019.

However, his breakout season came during the 2020 season as the Eagles' starting linebacker where he led the team in tackles with 120.

The Eagles' first game of the season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 12 in Atlanta.