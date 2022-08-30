Watch Now
Five former Montana State players named to active NFL rosters

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (82) catches a two-point coversion against the Los Angeles Chargers' Deane Leonard (33) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
BOZEMAN — The National Football League's 53-man roster deadline was Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, and five former Montana State players made the cut: Troy Andersen (Falcons), Daniel Hardy (Rams), Lance McCutcheon (Rams), Lewis Kidd (Saints), and Alex Singleton (Broncos).

Andersen, who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons, missed the team's first preseason game against the Lions due to a hamstring injury. However, the linebacker excelled in the Falcons' most recent preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars recording four tackles and forcing an interception.

Hardy, the Los Angeles Rams' seventh-round draft pick, also made the team's initial 53-man roster but is being placed on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Houston Texans on Aug. 19. There is no timetable for his return, but the designation means Hardy will miss at least four games.

The Rams also made room for undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon, cutting two receivers from their Super Bowl LVI team: Jacob Harris and Landen Akers.

McCutcheon initially introduced himself as an NFL-caliber receiver in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers hauling in two touchdowns on five catches for a game-high 87 yards. Through three preseason games, McCutcheon leads the entire league with 259 receiving yards.

The only other former Bobcat from Montana State's 2021 tea to make an NFL roster this fall is Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.

To no surprise, linebacker Alex Singleton was also named to the Broncos' active roster. After leading the Eagles in tackles the past two seasons (2020-21), Singleton signed a one-year deal with Denver in March.

