EXCLUSIVE: Former Montana State standout Connor Wood discusses reason behind leaving Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Montana State lost one of the hearts and souls of its offensive line at the beginning of this month to the transfer portal. Starting tackle Connor Wood entered his name June 1, and, to no surprise, it didn't take long for some big-time FBS programs to show interest in the lineman.

“I think I got the email saying my name was officially entered into the portal around like 4:30, and I had 30 college coaches just follow me on Twitter," Wood recalled. "Missouri called me. Indiana called me. Washington State and a couple of other schools called me. My phone was off the hook.”

Dependable linemen can be hard to come by, which is why Mizzou wasted no time making its move.

Blessed to have received my First offer from The University of Missouri. #SEC pic.twitter.com/WYvzra1LNO — Woody (@connorwoody75) June 2, 2021

The Tigers took less than 24 hours to offer the 6-foot-5 junior a spot on their roster, and after an official visit the choice was easy.

I’m very excited to announce that I can fulfill my life long dream of playing at Mizzou in the SEC. #NEWZOU #GrindDontStop @CoachDrinkwitz @mjohnson7672 pic.twitter.com/ZV8h4r91Zv — Woody (@connorwoody75) June 10, 2021

“Meeting the coaches and the players, it just felt right," Wood said. "That’s what I had at Montana State, that family-oriented place.”

Mizzou’s head coach also has a big connection to Boise, which is home for the offensive lineman. Eliah Drinkwitz spent two years on Boise State’s staff serving as its offensive coordinator while Wood finished playing high school ball only three miles down the road.

However, the main reason behind Wood’s decision to leave Montana State was for a better chance at achieving his dreams.

“My goal is to play in the NFL, and talking to my family we thought that this was the best opportunity for me to move on with my future career," Wood explained.

Wood could quickly work his way to a starting spot on Mizzou’s offensive line, but there’s no doubt football looks a lot different in the SEC.

“It is pretty crazy, but I’m pretty confident in myself that I have the ability to compete at that level," Wood said. "I’m just excited to work with my new teammates, work with my new coaches, and compete every week, compete during practice. I’m excited.”

Before he embarks on his new journey, Wood had one last message.

"Being a Bobcat is something special, something I hold greatly in my heart," he said. "I just want to say thank you, Bobcat Nation. It’s been a great couple of years. Probably the best fan base in college football -- great fans, great people, great town, great community, great school. Bozeman has a very special place in my heart.”