Bobcat sports roundup: Football wins big in Gold Rush game; volleyball sweeps players of the week

BOZEMAN — Sports got into full swing this past week at Montana State with football and cross country making their season debuts. Also, the volleyball team continues its solid start to the season.

In football, the Bobcats (1-0) dominated Utah Tech 63-20 in their season opener and Gold Rush game. A standout performance came from freshman running back Scottre Humprey, who ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

He was awarded the FCS national freshman of the week award for his performance. Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for two touchdowns of his own in his final Gold Rush game.

In volleyball, the Bobcats (5-1) went 2-1 at the St. Thomas invitational. They beat St. Thomas and Cal Baptist over the weekend and were handed their first loss of the season against Milwaukee. For the second week in a row, senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen won the Big Sky's top offensive player honor. Sophomore libero Lauren Lindesth was awarded the top defensive performer.

In cross country, Montana State hosted the Bobcat Twilight Meet at Dyche Field. Both the Bobcat men and women finished with perfect team scores of 15 points and had each of the top-five individual finishers on both sides. Reigning All-American Matthew Richtman won the men's race (14:57.1).

Up next

The football team now looks ahead to playing the defending national champions in South Dakota State on Saturday. ... Montana State volleyball hosts Seattle U twice this week, facing the Redhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. ... Cross country heads to Missoula on Friday, Sept. 15, for the UM Invite hosted by Montana.