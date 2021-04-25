Blue team wins Sonny Holland Classic spring game, 21-10

BOZEMAN — For the first time since December 2019, 2,500 fans were allowed inside Bobcat Stadium on Saturday to watch the Blue Team win Montana State's annual Sonny Holland Classic spring football game, 21-10.

The White Team capped off its opening drive with a field goal to start the game, but the Blue Team responded in fashion with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Isaiah Ifanse. The junior rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries.

Elijah Elliot extended the Blue Team's lead to 14-3 in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard touchdown, finishing the day with 75 yards on 11 carries.

Tucker Rovig answered back, connecting with Nate Stewart on a 40-yard completion to put the White Team in scoring position. Rovig eventually ran it in for a 1-yard keeper to cut Blue's lead to 14-10. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 89 yards.

However, it was the Blue Team that finished on top. In the final minutes Blake Thelen connected with fullback Derryk Snell for a 35-yard touchdown to go on and win 21-10.

“The general tone was OK," said Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. "We’ve come this far, and let’s recognize where we’re at. Let’s recognize the improvement. I think even just the understanding of where we’re trying to go. I think getting to know players and coaches alike, we’ve come a long way, but there’s a long way to go yet. That’s what I kind of wanted to illustrate to them, paint a picture I guess, is championship teams are really built in the summer. We’ve got that in front of us, so they’re charged now with taking themselves individually, and then as a team to another level, so that we walk on that field in August better than we walked off it today.”