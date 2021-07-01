University of Montana adopts name, image, likeness policy for student-athletes

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has adopted a name, image and likeness policy, the school announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes on the first day that NCAA student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness for compensation. The NCAA made that announcement on Wednesday.

The guidelines set by UM went into effect on Thursday. In it, they include items that student-athletes can and cannot be associated with, university involvement and more.

For a full look at the guidelines set by the University of Montana, click here.