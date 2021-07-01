Watch
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

University of Montana adopts name, image, likeness policy for student-athletes

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Montana Grizzlies logo
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:53:24-04

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has adopted a name, image and likeness policy, the school announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes on the first day that NCAA student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness for compensation. The NCAA made that announcement on Wednesday.

The guidelines set by UM went into effect on Thursday. In it, they include items that student-athletes can and cannot be associated with, university involvement and more.

For a full look at the guidelines set by the University of Montana, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app