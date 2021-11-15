The Lady Griz battle against Gonzaga until the end

MISSOULA — We had a non conference showdown between the Montana Lady Griz and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Lady Griz had a heavy task in front of them today as the Gonzaga Bulldogs won the WCC last season and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament. However, the Lady Griz came out hot and were the first team to put points on the board.

It was a back and forth game until the fourth quarter. Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong was the Bulldog's leading scorer with 15 points and her sister Kayleigh Truong followed that up with 13 points. The lady Griz leading scorer was Carmen Gfeller, and the high scorer of the game with 19 points. But the lady Griz came up just short, as Gonzaga out rebounded the Griz 42-30. The final score was 67-60 Gonzaga, and the Lady Griz will be on the road in North Dakota next week to take on North Dakota and North Dakota State.

