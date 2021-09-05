Rapid reaction: Montana 13, No. 20 Washington 7

SEATTLE - Montana knocked off FBS No. 20 Washington, 13-7, at Husky Stadium on Saturday night in Seattle behind a tremendous defensive effort.

Montana forced three turnovers, two of which were interceptions by Gavin Robertson, while smothering the Huskies after their opening-possession touchdown. Montana's final interception came on Washington's The Griz held Washington to just 65 rushing yards on 27 attempts for just a 2.7-yard average.

Kevin Macias would make it a six-point difference late in the fourth quarter with his second field goal of the night, this one coming from 22 yards. Montana's defense stood tall on Washington's final possession, as Marcus Welnel ended the Huskies' hopes of a comeback with an interception with under a minute to play.

TURNING POINT: Robertson's second interception, which came at the tail end of the third quarter. That interception set up Montana's first touchdown of the game - a 5-yard scoring scamper by quarter Cam Humphrey. That gave Montana its first lead of the game at 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME: Turnovers. Montana took care of the football, while Washington coughed it up three times. Washington had 21 first downs to Montana's 10, but turnovers from quarterback Dylan Morris proved costly for the Huskies.

GAME BALLS: Marcus Welnel. Welnel had the game-sealing interception with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal Montana's victory. Welnel was also a menace in the backfield, racking up 1.5 sacks and helping the Griz put constant pressure on the Washington offense.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (1-0) will host Western Illinois next Saturday at 6 p.m. for its home opener.

