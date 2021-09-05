Photos: Montana football defeats Washington in Seattle

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana's Marcus Welnel, center, is surrounded by teammates after intercepting against Washington late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, center, stands with teammates on the sidelines against Montana late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington's Giles Jackson, left, is brought down by Montana's Omar Hicks Onu in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) throws against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck applauds his team's play against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana's Xavier Harris carries against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey lets out a yell as he celebrates with teammates after they beat Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana's Isiah Childs (28) carries against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana's TraJon Cotton celebrates after the team stopped Washington on fourth down late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Unmasked Washington fans look on from the student section in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) scrambles against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana's Gavin Robertson (2) leaps in celebration after making an interception against Washington as teammate Robby Hauck follows in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington's Cade Otton (87) is brought down by Montana's Robby Hauck in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington's Dylan Morris (9) passes against Montana in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington's Richard Newton (6) carries the ball as Montana's Robby Hauck defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey drops back to pass against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington's Richard Newton (6) carries the ball as Montana's Corbin Walker (8) moves in to defend in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) scrambles away from Washington's Sam Taimani in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Montana in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Montana's Omar Hicks Onu (0) upends and breaks up a pass intended for Washington's Giles Jackson in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next