Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Montana football defeats Washington in Seattle

The Montana Grizzlies upset Washington in Seattle on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Marcus Welnel
Montana's Marcus Welnel, center, is surrounded by teammates after intercepting against Washington late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Jimmy Lake
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, center, stands with teammates on the sidelines against Montana late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Omar Hicks Onu Giles Jackson
Washington's Giles Jackson, left, is brought down by Montana's Omar Hicks Onu in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cam Humphrey
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) throws against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Bobby Hauck
Montana head coach Bobby Hauck applauds his team's play against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Xavier Harris
Montana's Xavier Harris carries against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cam Humphrey
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey lets out a yell as he celebrates with teammates after they beat Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Montana won 13-7. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Isiah Childs
Montana's Isiah Childs (28) carries against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
TraJon Cotton
Montana's TraJon Cotton celebrates after the team stopped Washington on fourth down late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Montana Washington Football
Unmasked Washington fans look on from the student section in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cam Humphrey
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) scrambles against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Gavin Robertson, Robby Hauck
Montana's Gavin Robertson (2) leaps in celebration after making an interception against Washington as teammate Robby Hauck follows in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cade Otton, Robby Hauck
Washington's Cade Otton (87) is brought down by Montana's Robby Hauck in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Dylan Morris
Washington's Dylan Morris (9) passes against Montana in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Robby Hauck, Richard Newton
Washington's Richard Newton (6) carries the ball as Montana's Robby Hauck defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cam Humphrey
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey drops back to pass against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Corbin Walker, Richard Newton
Washington's Richard Newton (6) carries the ball as Montana's Corbin Walker (8) moves in to defend in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Cam Humphrey, Sam Taimani
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey (2) scrambles away from Washington's Sam Taimani in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Dylan Morris
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Montana in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP
Omar Hicks Onu, Giles Jackson
Montana's Omar Hicks Onu (0) upends and breaks up a pass intended for Washington's Giles Jackson in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)Photo by: Elaine Thompson/AP

