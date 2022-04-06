Montana's Nyah Morris-Nelson signs pro contract with Gold Coast Rollers

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA — Former Lady Griz basketball player Nyah Morris-Nelson, who will graduate from Montana next month, has signed a contract with the Gold Coast Rollers of the NBL1 in her home country of Australia.

“Being able to go home and play in front of my family is truly special,” said Morris-Nelson, who played her final two years of collegiate basketball at Montana. “Besides my Mum coming for my senior night, my family never got the chance to watch me play college ball, so I’m excited they won't have to watch me over a TV screen. It’s a blessing, and I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

Morris-Nelson joined the Lady Griz prior to the 2020-21 season after one year at South Plains College in Texas and one at Iowa Western.

As a senior in 2021-22, she more than doubled her scoring and rebounding averages from her first year as a Lady Griz, and she saw a big jump in her shooting percentage.

“Nyah showed unbelievable improvement this year,” said Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger, who coached Morris-Nelson her senior year. “Her ability to shoot the ball and defend at a high level was key to our success this season. I am so proud of her growth as a person and as a teammate.

“I am so excited for Nyah to get to go home and play professional basketball. Gold Coast is a great organization for her to continue her basketball career. She will only continue to get better. We are thankful for the opportunity to have had her as a Lady Griz.”

Morris-Nelson played in 22 of 23 games as a junior, averaging 11.5 minutes off the bench. Her minutes jumped to 20.1 last season and she moved into the starting lineup the final eight games of the season.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about it. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone who crossed my path while I was playing here, especially the fans we have,” said Morris-Nelson. “The girls I played with are everything and more that you’d want on your team. They’re my family. I can’t thank the coaches enough for the confidence and belief they had in me.”

Morris-Nelson played one season under former coach Mike Petrino. She was part of a senior class that welcomed Holsinger to Missoula as the program’s new coach last April.

Morris-Nelson will make it three former Lady Griz who will be playing overseas.

McKenzie Johnston is playing for Falcons Bad Homburger TG in Germany, Taylor Goligoski for Loko Trutnov in the Czech Republic.

