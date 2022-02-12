Hamilton native, former Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski signs pro deal overseas

MISSOULA — After a year and a half off from the game, former Montana Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski is taking her basketball talents overseas.

Goligoski, a Hamilton native, announced on her Instagram page that she is heading to the Czech Republic to begin her professional basketball career. Goligoski confirmed the news with MTN Sports, saying she will be joining BK Lokomotiva Trutnov and will finish out the regular season with the squad.

It will be her first season as a professional basketball player. Goligoski added that she'll be leaving next week to join the team.

Goligoski was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana at Hamilton High School and led the Broncs to the Class A state title in 2015. She played at Montana from 2016-2020 and appeared in 103 games and started in 68 of them. In her senior year at UM, Goligoski averaged 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, and finished shooting at a 39.5% clip from beyond the arc.