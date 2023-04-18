Montana's Evan Todd keeps 'raising the bar' in college javelin

MISSOULA — Evan Todd's expectations for college track and field were high, and rightfully so.

A product of Glacier High School in Kalispell, Todd was a Class AA state champion as a junior, and as a senior was ranked in the top 10 nationally among high school javelin throwers.

Now with the Montana Grizzlies, he's carried over that success.

"I had high expectations coming in as a nationally ranked thrower," Todd said. "I expected to do well that freshman year, so that's why that first year getting taken away was such a big heartbreaking experience for me, but being able to develop as a person and as a athlete that year I think has really worked out for me in the long run."

Todd was forced to wait a bit though, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his freshman season of track and field with UM.

But once he took to the field, Todd's talent picked up where he left off, and that culminated into winning the Big Sky Conference title in javelin last year.

"That moment was definitely reassuring," Todd said. "I definitely made the right decision to come here, throw javelin, pursue this sport, and this is what I was made to do."

Growing up, Todd was Glacier's quarterback in football, was a pitcher in baseball and eventually found javelin.

And Todd has used his experience in other sports to excel in his current passion.

"They're all different arm slots, but at the end of the day, they're all throwing things," Todd said. "I grew up throwing things on a daily basis so I threw rocks, like skipping rocks on the lake, throwing a football, playing baseball with my brother, so they all just kind of go hand-in-hand that way."

Todd has already won the javelin in three meets this outdoor season as he works toward a repeat conference championship. His also owns a personal best of 229 feet, 2 inches, which he achieved last year.

But even higher, the two-time West Regional qualifier is looking to take that next step and advance to the NCAA outdoor championships in June in Austin, Texas.

"I think my first year, I ended up taking 26th and then this last year I took 25th, so pretty similar outcomes, but if I would've thrown the marks that I was capable of last season, I would've easily went to the national meet," Todd said. "So this year, biggest focus is stay on the grind, stay healthy, peak at the right times and just continue to keep moving marks up.

"I definitely feel like all eyes are on me at meets, like people are expecting me to do well, they want me to do well, and I love competing here in Missoula. All the fans are great, I feel like they just support me all the way and they love to see me do well."

Losing his freshman year was difficult for Todd, but he's used the extra eligibility to begin working toward an MBA at UM while he competes, with next year serving as his final season.

For now, it's about finding a way to peak at the right time so he can achieve more goals with the Grizzlies.

"Just keep moving my marks up. I started off with a 213 throw then I upped my second meet around 222 and the plan is to just keep jumping up. Keep raising the bar."

