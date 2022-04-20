Montana's Brooklyn Weisgram wrapping up 'special' softball career with hometown team

MISSOULA — Brooklyn Weisgram has dealt with her fair share of obstacles with the Grizzly softball team.

In 2020, the then-sophomore and her entire team saw most of their season canceled due to the beginning of the pandemic.

Then an ankle injury in 2021 hindered what was a promising junior campaign, but in 2022 and now a senior, Weisgram is a team leader as the Grizzlies season winds down in the final weeks.

"It's bittersweet to see it come to an end," Weisgram said after UM's 9-7 win over Carroll College on Tuesday. "It snuck up on me really fast so I don't think I've let it hit me quite yet but it's been so awesome playing in my hometown."

The Missoula Sentinel High graduate was throw into the fire as a freshman in 2019 and started most of UM's games.

She's continued to grow from there, and playing for her hometown team has been a dream come true.

"Freshman year, I just remember it had been a dream since I was itty bitty watching my cousin play here, Alex Wardlow, and then getting to follow in her footsteps a little bit it's just been a dream," Weisgram said. "And Griz nation is something insanely special that you don't see anywhere else."

"She's a competitor," UM softball coach Melanie Meuchel added. "She comes out every single day and will give everything that she has for her teammates and for the program and so she's somebody that everyone will look at and follow in what she's doing and so it's great to see her (back). She is so talented and to be able to do it in her hometown is awesome."

Weisgram, an outfielder, is batting .280 for Montana with five home runs and 21 RBIs. Defensively, she has yet to commit an error.

The Griz softball team (18-20, 5-6 Big Sky Conference) has six games left in the regular season before the Big Sky tournament in mid-May, and Weisgram is finally enjoying normalcy again as her senior year enters the home stretch.

"It's awesome, I don't know how else to explain it," Weisgram said. "It kind of makes me speechless and these girls are super special to me and they will be my best friends for life and to be able to go through the hardships of life with them over the past four years has been something that I'll never take for granted."

