Montana women's soccer topples Oklahoma for Power 5 win

MISSOULA — The train keeps rolling for the Montana women's soccer program.

It's been a hot start to 2023 for the Grizzlies, and Sunday saw that trend continue as Montana topped Power 5 program Oklahoma 1-0 in a neutral-site contest in Spokane, Washington at a tournament hosted by Gonzaga University.

The win was UM head coach Chris Citowicki's first over a Power 5 program with the Grizzlies.

Senior Kathleen Aitchison scored the game's lone goal in the 39th minute as Montana grabbed the lead and never relented. With the win, the Grizzlies remain unbeaten on the season at 5-0-1, the lone non-win coming against Ohio State last Sunday in Missoula.

Oklahoma out-shot Montana 16 to 6 with both teams putting five shots on goal. Freshman keeper Ashlyn Dvorak put together one of the stronger performances of her young career as she weathered 11 second-half shots from the Sooners and finished the game with five saves to preserve the clean sheet. Oklahoma (3-3-0) also had seven corner kicks in the second half as they put the pressure on to get back in the game, but Montana never let them back in it.

Delaney Lou Schorr put two shots on goal for the Grizzlies while Maysa Walters and Ava Samuelson each had one.

Montana returns to Missoula this coming week with a pair of Division I foes as they welcome Colorado State to South Campus Stadium on Thursday and will take on Georgia Southern on Sunday.