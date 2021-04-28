Montana soccer falls to South Carolina at NCAA Tournament

The Montana women's soccer team fell to South Carolina 1-0 in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday evening in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Griz end their season 9-2-0, a season that was postponed from the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corinna Zullo scored in the 57th minute for the Gamecocks to break through after South Carolina struggled to get past UM goalkeeper Claire Howard in the early going of the contest. Howard finished with a career-high nine total saves, five of which came in the first half.

Howard, the Big Sky goalkeeper of the year and all-time conference shutouts leader, ends her career with 257 saves for the Grizzlies.

Offensively the Grizzlies got off just four shots, two of which were on goal. Meanwhile South Carolina finished with 16 shots and 10 on goal, including Zullo's game-winner. South Carolina goalkeeper Taylor Fox finished with two saves on the evening.

South Carolina moves on to face Georgetown in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.