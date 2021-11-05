Montana soccer advances to Big Sky title game with 1-0 win over Sacramento State

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Montana women's soccer team advanced to the Big Sky Conference championship game after beating Sacramento State 1-0 in the semifinal round of the conference tournament in Greeley, Colorado on Friday.

Charley Boone was credited with a goal in the 87th minute that put the No. 2 seed Grizzlies on top. Montana keeper Camellia Xu made three saves.

Sac State controlled the ball for a lot of the second half, but the Grizzlies broke through after Allie Larsen lobbed it into the box and Taylor Stoeger headed it to Boone. Boone then took her shot which appeared to deflect off of a Sac State player into the net to give the Grizzlies the lead and ultimately the win.

Montana had 13 shots in the game, four of which were on goal. Sac State had 12 shots, four of which were also on goal.

Montana — which won the Big Sky tournament back in April during the spring season after fall of 2020 was postponed — will face the winner of Weber State vs. Northern Colorado on Sunday. For highlights from Friday's game, check out the video above.