Montana men's, women's basketball games against Southern Utah postponed

MISSOULA — Thursday's games between both the Montana and Southern Utah men's and women's basketball programs have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Southern Utah's program.

MTN Sports confirmed the news with a UM spokesman on Wednesday. NBC Montana first reported the news.

Both games will now be played on Monday, Feb. 7, according to a UM press release. Tickets for Thursday's game in Missoula will be honored for the rescheduled date. For those who cannot make the Feb. 7 contest, tickets can be exchanged at equal or lesser value for any remaining home game.

Both games carry big early season implications within the Big Sky for Montana and Southern Utah. The Thunderbird men were picked to win the regular season crown in the preseason polls by the media and coaches, and Southern Utah currently sits at 9-5 overall and 3-1 in league played, tied with two other teams atop the conference standings. Meanwhile UM is just behind SUU at 11-6 and 4-2 in league play.

Southern Utah's women sit alone atop the women's standings at 8-5 overall and 4-0 in league play, while Montana is in the mix with the other top teams in the league at 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Sky play.

This is the first time this season the UM men have had a game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in another prograkm, and it's the second time for the Lady Griz.

These games were the only contests scheduled for both UM programs this week. Both teams are next scheduled to play on Thursday, Jan. 20 when the men play at Portland State and the women host PSU in Missoula.