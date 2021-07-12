Montana men's basketball schedules home-and-home series with Air Force Academy

MISSOULA — For the first time since 2016, a Mountain West Conference men's basketball team is making its way to Missoula.

The Montana men's basketball team has scheduled a home-and-home series with the United States Air Force Academy, head men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire told MTN Sports on Monday afternoon.

Montana hosts the first contest this year on Dec. 8 while Air Force will host in 2022.

The game will be the first time Montana has hosted a Mountain West school since Nov. 14, 2016 when UM lost to Wyoming 73-72.

Montana is coming off of a season where the Grizzlies finished 15-13 and 7-9 in Big Sky Conference play during the regular season. The Grizzlies advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Sky tournament before losing out to eventual champion Eastern Washington.

UM has yet to release its full 2021-22 men's basketball schedule.