Montana Lady Griz top Northern Colorado to win 6th straight game

MISSOULA — Carmen Gfeller scored 19 points and Montana kicked off Big Sky Conference play undefeated with a 57-44 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena.

The win was Montana's sixth straight.

The Lady Griz trailed 11-2 to start the game but clamped down on defense from there and held UNC to 29.8% shooting on the day.

Katernina Tsineke scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds while Dani Bartsch added eight. Abby Anderson led UM with eight rebounds.

The Lady Griz shot the ball at a 40.7% rate from the field but went just 2 for 16 from deep. Montana forced 14 turnovers and out-rebounded Northern Colorado 36-31.

The Lady Griz (7-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) now get a few weeks off from conference play and next play on Thursday at home against Utah Valley.