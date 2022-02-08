Montana Lady Griz take down conference leader Southern Utah on the road

The Montana Lady Griz dropped a close home contest with Idaho State on Saturday but bounced back on Monday evening to top conference leading Southern Utah 69-64 in Cedar City, Utah in a makeup game due to COVID-19.

Katerina Tsineke drew the start for Montana in place of Sammy Fatkin, and she finished with 14 points and two steals. Fatkin, who left Saturday's game briefly with an ankle injury but returned, did not play on Monday night.

Kylie Frohlich added a big impact off of the bench with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Carmen Gfeller also scored 10 points. The Lady Griz shot 37.9% from the field, 6 for 19 from deep and 13 for 18 from the free throw line. Despite the tough shooting night, UM out-rebounded SUU 46 to 36.

Dani Bartsch also scored nine points for UM as the Lady Griz had plenty of help from the bench with 28 points from the reserves. Sophia Stiles also added eight points and five assists.

Montana's defense came to play as UM held Southern Utah to 34.9% shooting and 6 for 18 from deep. The Lady Griz also racked up seven steals.

Montana's win over Southern Utah broke a tie for first place in the conference standings with SUU and Montana State. The Thunderbirds (13-8, 9-3 Big Sky Conference) fell to third while the Bobcats (15-8, 10-2) took sole possession of first place. Idaho State (14-8, 10-3) is second while UM (14-6, 7-4) rounds out the top four.

The Lady Griz will stay on the road this week and will play at Northern Arizona (10-10, 7-5) on Thursday and at Portland State (5-15, 0-12) on Saturday.