Watch
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Montana Lady Griz score triple-digits en route to win over Mountain West foe Utah State

items.[0].videoTitle
Sophia Stiles and Abby Anderson.jpg
Posted at 10:41 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 00:41:18-05

MISSOULA — Kyndall Keller's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the game made history for the Montana Lady Griz on Monday night.

For just the fifth time in program history, the Lady Griz scored 100 points in a single game as Montana raced past Mountain West Conference foe Utah State 103-80 at Dahlberg Arena.

Abby Anderson scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five blocks while Sammy Fatkin scored 20 points to lead the Lady Griz who finish non-conference play 7-2 and improve to 9-2 overall on the season.

Sophia Stiles added 19 points and nine assists for Montana. UM shot 18 for 26 in the first half, a 69.2% rate from the floor, as they raced out to a 48-33 lead. UM finished the game shooting 58.5% from the floor and 14 for 22 from deep.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state