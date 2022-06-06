Montana Lady Griz nab first commitment from Class of 2023

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz are keeping it in the family with their first commitment from the Class of 2023.

Macey Huard, a 6-foot-2 guard from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, announced her commitment to the Lady Griz via social media on Sunday evening. She is the sister of rising sophomore Lady Griz guard Haley Huard.

"I’m officially #upwithmontana," Macey Huard wrote in a tweet. "Couldn’t resist the opportunity to play with @haleyhuard and be part of this program that’s no doubt on the rise! Thank you to all the coaches, family, and friends that have supported me on this journey. Let’s go Lady GRIZ!"

Huard, a rising senior at Valor Christian, appeared in 24 games for Valor Christian in 2021-22, according to MaxPreps. She averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game last season while shooting 39% from the field and 32% from deep.

Huard is the first known commitment for UM's 2023 recruiting class.

Haley Huard played in all 30 of UM's games as a freshman last year and started in 21 of them and she averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. She showcased her ability as a 3-point shooter with a 39% clip from deep.

The Huard sisters are the daughters of former NFL quarterback Brock Huard.