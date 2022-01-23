Montana Lady Griz grind out win over Northern Arizona for 3rd victory in a row

MISSOULA — After scoring 93 points on Thursday night against Portland State, offense was tougher to come by for the Montana Lady Griz on Saturday afternoon against Northern Arizona.

Despite shooting just 37.7% from the field, the Lady Griz grinded out a 66-60 victory over the Lumberjacks in Dahlberg Arena in a battle of two teams that came into the game with 4-2 Big Sky Conference records.

Carmen Gfeller poured in 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for UM while Sammy Fatkin added 13 points. After knocking down 12 3-pointers on Thursday, UM (12-4, 5-2) went 4 for 14 from deep against NAU (7-8, 4-3).

