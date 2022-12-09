Montana Lady Griz fall short against Grand Canyon

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their fourth straight game as UM fell to Grand Canyon 71-63 on Thursday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

Sydney Palma led GCU with 22 points, Olivia Lane scored 19 points and Aaliyah Collins added 13 points in a physical and defensive game. GCU forced UM into 18 turnovers with their pressing full-court defense, and while UM led in numerous chunks throughout the game, GCU was able to take control in the fourth quarter and the Lady Griz couldn't climb back into the game.

Freshman Libby Stump led UM with 14 points off of the bench while Carmen Gfeller, Gina Marxen and Sammy Fatkin all scored 10. The Lady Griz shot the ball at a 39.6% rate from the field and went 11 for 27 from deep.

GCU finished shooting 43.6% from the field and went 6 for 16 from 3-point range. Grand Canyon had 11 steals in the game.

Grand Canyon improved to 7-1 on the season while UM fell to 2-6.