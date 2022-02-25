Montana Lady Griz blow past Southern Utah

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz bounced back from Monday's loss to Idaho with a 71-46 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday evening in Dahlberg Arena.

The win was Montana's third in their last four games.

Sophia Stiles scored 17 points and dished out five assists while Abby Anderson added 14 and Kylie Frohlich tallied 10 off of the bench. The Lady Griz shot 45.2% from the field and went 7 for 14 from deep.

UM held SUU to 34.7% shooting while the Thunderbirds went 4 for 17 from 3-point range. Montana forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded Southern Utah 40 to 28 including 12 to 5 on the offensive glass which UM turned into nine second-chance points.

UM improved to 17-9 overall and 10-7 in Big Sky play, just behind Southern Utah which dropped to 16-11 and 12-6. SUU sits third in the standings and UM fourth, though the Lady Griz swept the Thunderbirds in the regular season with a 69-64 win back on Feb. 7.

Idaho State (18-9, 14-4) and Montana State (18-10, 13-4) sit in the top two spots, and the Lady Griz welcome the Bobcats to Missoula on Saturday in their next contest. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.