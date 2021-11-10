Montana Grizzlies open college basketball season with doubleheader victories

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams opened the 2021-22 college basketball season with victories in a home doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

The women defeated Northwest Nazarene, 84-46, while the men defeated Dickinson State 74-27.

Five Lady Griz players scored in double figures led by Sammy Fatkin who had 19 points. Carmen Gfeller had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds while Abby Anderson also had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Katerina Tsineke scored 10 points while Haley Huard added 12.

The Lady Griz finished the game shooting 51.6% from the field and 6 for `18 from deep. The win was the first for new Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger who was hired back in April to head the program.

Josh Bannan led the men with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Kyle Owens added 12 points and Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 10 points. The Griz finished the game shooting 49.1% from the field and 6 for 15 from deep. Per UM, Tuesday's result was the lowest point total Montana has allowed since a 25-23 loss to Idaho State on the road in 1977. It was the lowest home point total allowed by the Grizzlies since allowing just 23 points to the Polson Independents in the 1936-37 season.

For highlights from both games, check out the video above.