Montana Grizzlies lose to Idaho State for 1st time since 2009

The Montana men's basketball team was handed its worst loss of the season, as the Grizzlies fell to Idaho State 86-63 on Saturday evening in Pocatello, Idaho.

Idaho State (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky Conference) came into the game as the last-place team in the Big Sky Conference with only one victory over a Division I team on the season. ISU's win snapped Montana's 22-game winning streak in the series, as the Bengals had not beaten the Grizzlies since 2009.

The Grizzlies, who fell to Weber State by just five points on Thursday, fell to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in league play as they were swept on this latest road trip.

Idaho State shot 62.5% from the field including 7 for 14 from three. Meanwhile Montana shot just 41.2% from the field and 2 for 16 from deep.

The Grizzlies were out-rebounded 37-15 by the Bengals.

Malik Porter led ISU with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Liam Sorensen added 19 points and eight assists. Brandon Whitney led Montana with 19 points and Cameron Parker added 15.

Montana never led once in Saturday's game.

The Grizzlies are back in Missoula on Monday and host Southern Utah. UM is home all week and hosts Northern Arizona on Thursday followed by Portland State on Saturday.