Montana Grizzlies get commitments from transfer quarterback, offensive lineman

MISSOULA — It's just just over 24 hours since the 2022 FCS college football season was completed, but the Montana Grizzlies continue making moves toward 2023.

The Griz got a pair of commitments from players in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday afternoon in Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff. Both players made their commitments public via social media on Monday.

Vidlak comes full circle with Montana. Originally a commit to UM out of high school, Vidlak instead flipped and went the route of the FBS and attended Oregon State for one season. A native of Applegate, Oregon, Vidlak appeared in one game for the Beavers in 2021, completing 2 for 3 passes for eight yards.

Vidlak then attended Boise State in 2022 where he appeared in three games. He went 9 for 14 on passes for 86 yards.

"Go Griz!" Vidlak tweeted on Monday.

He joins the Grizzlies with three years of eligibility remaining. His addition bolsters UM's quarterback room, which saw starter Lucas Johnson exhaust his eligibility while backup Daniel Britt transferred to Northern Arizona. UM's quarterback room now consists of Vidlak, redshirt junior Kris Brown, redshirt sophomore A.J. Abbot, redshirt freshman Kaden Huot, and incoming freshmen Keali'i Ah Yat and Gage Sliter.

Panfiloff, who stands 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, comes to Missoula after spending the last three seasons at FCS Utah Tech, formerly Dixie State. The Roy, Utah native played in five games in Utah Tech's 2021 spring season during the COVID-19 pandemic, then played nine games in the fall of 2021 before playing just four games in 2022.

Panfiloff, who was on Utah Tech's team in 2021 when they played Montana for the first time in school history, has three years of eligibility left. The Grizzlies and Trailblazers will line up against each other in the 2023 season on Sept. 9 in St. George, Utah.

"Missoula, let's ride the lightning," Panfiloff tweeted with a photo of him in a Griz jersey.

Those two commitments join Akron transfer Ronald Jackson Jr. as the three transfers in this cycle to make their commitments public to Montana. Jackson committed to the Grizzlies on Dec. 21 during the early signing period after spending three seasons at Akron where he amassed 41 total tackles.